Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 20, 2017 - 4:09pm

Photo: BHS receives breathalyzers to use at school social events

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Batavia HS, STOP-DWI, news.

breathbhs2017.jpg

Today Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office, and the STOP presented Batavia High School with two breathalyzers that school officials can use at school dances and similiar social functions to see if any students had a drink prior to arriving at the event.

Pictured are Matt Landers, STOP-DWI, Anita Strollo, a counselor career center coordinator at the school, Interim Principle Dennis Kenney, Chief Shawn Heubusch, and Sheriff William Sheron.

Kenney said the devices will be used to test every student entering such events, no exceptions, so everybody is treated equally. 

December 20, 2017 - 5:12pm
John Roach
John Roach's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 weeks 15 hours ago
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

I like the idea, but who will do the testing and what happens if a young person tests positive?

Top
December 20, 2017 - 6:39pm
Ed Hartgrove
Ed Hartgrove's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 18 min ago
Joined: Dec 20 2012 - 11:54am

Not without a warrant - and, probable cause.

Top
December 20, 2017 - 7:38pm
david spaulding
david spaulding's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 3 hours ago
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

I'm with Ed on this one........ we need to teach these kids about their Rights as Americans.. seems we are losing our Rights all the time, from the Patriot Act to the SAFE Act to Stop and Frisk to whatever is next..... No way I'd allow you to test my kids if they were still kids..
be cool if they all stuck together and told the administration to shove your social activities and dances, we won't be there.....

Top
December 20, 2017 - 8:02pm
david spaulding
david spaulding's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 3 hours ago
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

it's all about control and these kids don't realize it. obey your master

Top
December 20, 2017 - 8:11pm
Ed Hartgrove
Ed Hartgrove's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 18 min ago
Joined: Dec 20 2012 - 11:54am

David. That was pretty much my thought, too.
"...to whatever is next".
Well, as breathalyzers can only detect alcohol in the system, I guess the next illogical step would be blood draws, indicating illegal drug use.

And, again, I would have no problem, IF there is probable cause - which would allow them (the "authorities") to appear before a judge to apply for a search warrant.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button