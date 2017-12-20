Photo: BHS receives breathalyzers to use at school social events

Today Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office, and the STOP presented Batavia High School with two breathalyzers that school officials can use at school dances and similiar social functions to see if any students had a drink prior to arriving at the event.

Pictured are Matt Landers, STOP-DWI, Anita Strollo, a counselor career center coordinator at the school, Interim Principle Dennis Kenney, Chief Shawn Heubusch, and Sheriff William Sheron.

Kenney said the devices will be used to test every student entering such events, no exceptions, so everybody is treated equally.