December 28, 2017 - 10:42am

Photo: BHS softball team raising funds for preseason camp in Myrtle Beach

posted by Howard B. Owens in softball, sports, batavia, Batavia HS.

img_1538basketball.jpg

Members of the Batavia High School softball team, along with parents and coaches and parents, were at the basketball tournament on Wednesday night selling snacks and drinks.

The concession booth is a fundraiser to help the team pay for a trip to a softball camp in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in March. The camp will allow the team to start practices and see game action, helping them prepare for the season, while most of the team's spring competition is still stuck in frigid WNY.

