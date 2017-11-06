Online News. Community Views.

November 6, 2017 - 5:01pm

Photo: Caleb happy to bring new trumpet home

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, music, news.

calebblowshorn2017.jpg

As soon as fifth-grader Caleb Nichols got off the school bus today at Morton Avenue, he took his school-supplied horn, which he just got to today, and started blowing.

We found the Batavia Middle School student again a half-hour later in front of his house still practicing.

He first learned to play trumpet last year and didn't have a trumpet all summer to practice on. 

While he practiced, his mother prompted him, "what did your teacher say?"

"She told me not to quit," he said.

Asked why he was going to quit, he said he did a lot of other things, too, like play basketball, but somebody told him, he said, that playing basketball and trumpet would make him better.

"My teacher told me I shouldn't quit because I'm one of the best," Caleb said.

