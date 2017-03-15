Online News. Community Views.

March 15, 2017 - 10:30pm

Photo: Couple picks snowiest day of the year for engagement photos

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, weather, news.

mattheatherengage2017.jpg

Here's a different take on a snow storm picture. Matthew Bailey and Heather Lewis got engaged recently but hadn't yet gotten their engagement portraits taken, so today, in the midst of a snow storm on Tracy Avenue, they thought it would be the perfect time to have their official engagement pictures taken.  They will be married May 12.  Bailey was recently hired as a corrections officer in the Genesee County Jail.

Photo submitted by Melissa Barone

