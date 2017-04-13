April 13, 2017 - 8:48am
Photo: Dispatchers honored by County Legislature
posted by Howard B. Owens in Emergency Dispatch, news.
Six supervisors from the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center were on hand at the opening of the County Legislature meeting yesterday evening to accept a proclamation from Chairman Ray Cianfrini declaring April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
Cianfrini said the proclamation recognizes the hard work and dedication of Genesee County's emergency dispatchers.
