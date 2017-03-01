Online News. Community Views.

March 1, 2017 - 10:57pm

Photo: Double rainbow in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, batavia, news.

20170301_170140.jpg

Sharon Herdtner submitted this photo of a double rainbow that she took from Richmond Avenue that seems to stretch from the Blind School over North Avenue to Northside Deli.

 

