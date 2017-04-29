Online News. Community Views.

April 29, 2017 - 9:14pm

Photo: Drug take-back day in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news.

Det. John Corodorio, Le Roy PD, manned the booth today at the police station for national drug take-back day.  There were drug drop-off spots set up also at Batavia PD and the Town of Pembroke Highway Department (Sheriff's Office location).

Condidorio said now that Le Roy PD has a permanent drop-off box inside the police station, most people bring their unused, unwanted medications throughout the year.

There are also boxes set up at Batavia PD, the State Police barracks on West Saile Drive, and the Sheriff's Office on Park Road that are available most days of the week.

Proper disposal of unused medicine keeps the chemicals out of the environment and keeps potentially harmful or addictive medications from falling into the wrong hands.

