Photo: Notre Dame's top students for 2017 honored by Batavia Kiwanis

The Top 10 students of Notre Dame High School were honored Thursday at the weekly luncheon of the Batavia Kiwanis Club.

Pictured are: Mckenzie Lynn Haller (first row, left), Hannah Bowen, Kyra Stella, Caleb Wolcott, Jordan Weatherwax, Kiwanis President Jocelyn Sikorski, Julia Streeter (back row, left), Theodora Bochicchio, Tyler Reese, Jacob Weatherwax, Erin Phillips, and Christopher Lemley.