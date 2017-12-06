December 6, 2017 - 5:41pm
Photo: Overturned farm trailer on Fisher Road, Oakfield
A farm trailer overturned on Fisher Road in Oakfield this afternoon.
Photo submitted by Sally Hicks. No further information available.
