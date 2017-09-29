September 29, 2017 - 4:45pm
Photo: Rainbow over GO ART!
Mother Nature got a little artistic this afternoon, putting a rainbow over Seymore Place, home of GO ART!, in Batavia.
Reader submitted photo.
