September 13, 2017 - 9:40am
Photo: Ron Burroughs and his UPS bike
Ron Burroughs was out on Ellicott Street yesterday evening in one of his custom-made bicycles. In this case, a two-seater made to look like a UPS delivery truck.
Ron Burroughs was out on Ellicott Street yesterday evening in one of his custom-made bicycles. In this case, a two-seater made to look like a UPS delivery truck.
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments