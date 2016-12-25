Online News. Community Views.

December 25, 2016 - 9:28am

Photo Tribute to firefighters and members of local law enforcement

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire services, law enforcement.

For the past four years on Christmas Day, we've posted a photo tribute to local firefighters, using the photos from the year as a retrospective on their service to the community.  This year we've added in photos specifically of local law enforcement.

We thank the men and women who often give up time with their families or away from their jobs, and who on a daily basis put in the long hours and the hard work, whether paid or volunteer, to keep our community secure and our friends and families safe.

