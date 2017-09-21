Online News. Community Views.

September 21, 2017 - 9:01am

Photo: Veterans depart for annual Patriot Trip with Steve Hawley

Assemblyman Steve Hawley with three of the veterans joining him this morning for his annual Patriot Trip to Washington.

The annual trip is a chance for veterans in Hawley's district to tour some of the historical landmarks in Washington, D.C.

Pictured are Jime Freas, Earl Schmidt (director of Veterans Services in Orleans County), and David Kusmierczak (in back).

