Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 4, 2018 - 3:33pm

Photos: 2018 Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic at Terry Hills

posted by Howard B. Owens in terry hills, Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic, batavia, sports, golf.

terryhillsjimkelly2018.jpg

Today, Terry Hills hosted the annual Jim Kelly Golf Celebrity Classic, a fundraiser created by the Buffalo Bills great to help support several children's' charities in Western New York.

Above Dean Cain, who played for the Buffalo Bills for a short time before launching an acting career that has included a role as Superman, talks with his golf partners for the tournament.

terryhillsjimkelly2018-2.jpg

Dean Cain on the tee.

terryhillsjimkelly2018-3.jpg

Willie Hutch Jones with fans. Jones played for the San Diego Clippers in the early 80s. He's originally from Buffalo and for the past 30 years has been director of the Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs in Buffalo. The program's mission: "... to provide every child, at no cost, equal opportunities to engage in the highest quality program and to offer character building activities through academics, sports, and the arts."

terryhillsjimkelly2018-4.jpg

Thurman Thomas

terryhillsjimkelly2018-7.jpg

Thurman Thomas with his golf partners.

terryhillsjimkelly2018-5.jpg

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former Dallas Cowboys receiver, signs a Buffalo Bills cap for Luke Gutman.

terryhillsjimkelly2018-6.jpg

LPGA professional golfer Cindy Miller.

terryhillsjimkelly2018-8.jpg

Danielle Rotondo with actor Dennis Haskins.

terryhillsjimkelly2018-9.jpg

Local golfers T.J. Woodward, Ray Tortorice, Tim Woodword, and Matt Meyer, with former Bills player Ed Rutkowski (center).

terryhillsjimkelly2018-10.jpg

Danielle Rotondo with ESPN's broadcasting legend Chris Berman.

terryhillsjimkelly2018-11.jpg

Chris Berman.

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button