September 14, 2017 - 11:49am
Photos: A Taste of Independence at Batavia Country Club
posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee Region Independent Living Center, batavia, news.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region held a fundraiser at Batavia Country Club yesterday, A Taste of Independence.
More than a dozen businesses participated, among them Red Osier, T.F. Brown's, Amber Lantern and D&R Depot.
Independent Living provides assistance to people with permanent or temporary disabilities and funds raised through the event will be used to support those services.
Recent comments