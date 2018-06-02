June 2, 2018 - 8:13pm
Photos: American Warrior Concert at The Ridge
posted by Howard B. Owens in The Ridge NY, Frost Ridge, news, music, entertainment, veterans.
The American Warrior Concert at The Ridge NY in Le Roy is a two-day festival celebrating and honoring veterans that include music, activities, and access to services for veterans.
The first few photos are of the band Ball Cheeze Psychotics, as a picture of Tetelestai and of Zach Burgess. In all, more than two dozen musical acts played on the two stages set up for the event.
