March 8, 2017 - 6:53pm

Photos: Apartment fire on South Jackson Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, batavia, news.

404southjacksonfire2017.jpg

Here are our photos from the fire at 404 South Jackson Street this morning.  At this point, we have no new information beyond what we reported this morning.

404southjacksonfire2017-2.jpg

404southjacksonfire2017-3.jpg

404southjacksonfire2017-4.jpg

404southjacksonfire2017-5.jpg

404southjacksonfire2017-6.jpg

404southjacksonfire2017-7.jpg

