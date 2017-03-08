March 8, 2017 - 6:53pm
Photos: Apartment fire on South Jackson Street, Batavia
Here are our photos from the fire at 404 South Jackson Street this morning. At this point, we have no new information beyond what we reported this morning.
Here are our photos from the fire at 404 South Jackson Street this morning. At this point, we have no new information beyond what we reported this morning.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments