July 28, 2017 - 4:22pm
Photos: Batavia basketball camp
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, batavia.
The region's most dedicated basketball players are in the midst of a six-week basketball camp conducted by Batavia's head coach Buddy Brasky and his staff. Today, varsity level players were working at Batavia Middle School and the JV players were at Batavia High School.
There are players participating from every high school in Genesee County, as well as players from Wyoming County and Buffalo.
