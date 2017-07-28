Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 28, 2017 - 4:22pm

Photos: Batavia basketball camp

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, batavia.

bataviahoopscamp2017.jpg

The region's most dedicated basketball players are in the midst of a six-week basketball camp conducted by Batavia's head coach Buddy Brasky and his staff. Today, varsity level players were working at Batavia Middle School and the JV players were at Batavia High School.

There are players participating from every high school in Genesee County, as well as players from Wyoming County and Buffalo.

bataviahoopscamp2017-2.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-3.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-4.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-5.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-6.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-7.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-8.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-9.jpg

bataviahoopscamp2017-10.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

July 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button