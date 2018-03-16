Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 16, 2018 - 10:08am

Photos: Batavia Society of Artists opens annual juried art show

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, art, news, batavia society of artists, batavia.

bsajuriedshow2018.jpg

Batavia Society of Artists hosted the opening of its annual juried art show Thursday night at GO Art! in Batavia.

Top prize this year was awarded to Alex Sergovia for his painting (top photo) Celestial Blues. Sergovia could not be present at the opening last night.

The work displayed was selected from numerous entries by the jury, which also selected the winning entry.

bsajuriedshow2018-2.jpg

Above sits Artist David Burke. His three paintings are the tree on the left, and the two paintings above him on the right.

bsajuriedshow2018-3.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button