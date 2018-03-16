Photos: Batavia Society of Artists opens annual juried art show

Batavia Society of Artists hosted the opening of its annual juried art show Thursday night at GO Art! in Batavia.

Top prize this year was awarded to Alex Sergovia for his painting (top photo) Celestial Blues. Sergovia could not be present at the opening last night.

The work displayed was selected from numerous entries by the jury, which also selected the winning entry.

Above sits Artist David Burke. His three paintings are the tree on the left, and the two paintings above him on the right.