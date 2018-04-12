April 12, 2018 - 7:12pm
Photos: Bethany Center Road Bridge reduced to rubble
Bethany Center Road Bridge
After years of crumbling the Bethany Center Road Bridge over Route 20 has finally come tumbling down.
Demolition crews brought the 86-year-old concrete span down today as part of a $1.4 million DOT project to replace the long-dilapidated bridge.
