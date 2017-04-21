Online News. Community Views.

April 21, 2017 - 5:16pm

Photos: BID honors local business and volunteers at annual breakfast

posted by Howard B. Owens in BID, downtown, batavia, news.

bidbreakfast2017.jpg

The Business Improvement District held its annual meeting and awards breakfast this morning at City Church's Generations Hall on Cedar Street, Batavia.

Above, Director Beth Kemp delivers opening remarks.

The Spirit of Downtown Award was given this year to Steve Hawley and his downtown business, The Insurance Center.  Hawley was out of town, so not available to accept the award.

Photos below: Amy Worthington, owner of Amy's Fluffy Friends, and a tireless volunteer for the BID, received one of two volunteer of the year awards. The other went to Corey Wolcott, bottom photo, manager of Angotti's Beverage, for his volunteer work on Beertavia, which is now heading into its third year as a local annual event.

bidbreakfast2017-2.jpg

bidbreakfast2017-3.jpg

