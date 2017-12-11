Photos: Birds munch seeds on snow-covered bird feeders

Batavia got its first real snow accumulation of the season yesterday and last night but the birds still showed up this morning in our backyard feeders for their morning meal.

There's more snow on the way. A winter storm watch is in effect for tonight starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until Wednesday afternoon. Heavy, blowing snow is possible. The National Weather Service warns that travel may be difficult with more than 10 inches of snowfall possible.

Winds could gust up to 45 mph.

The forecast is for little precipitation today but a low-pressure system crosses the region bringing periods of widespread accumulation. Several weak systems cross the area in the following days with an additional chance of snow.