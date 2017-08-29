Photos: Blue Devil's Experience for Bull Dawgs

The Batavia Blue Devils hosted the Batavia Blue Devils at Van Detta Stadium on Monday night for its annual Blue Devils Experience when the young players get a chance to gather for a pre-game prep-talk in the Blue Devil's locker room, run through the tunnel onto Woodward Field, warm up with the varsity squad and then play a game against the defending Section V champions.

Batavia opens its season at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on Sunday. For ticket information, click here.