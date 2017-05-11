Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 11, 2017 - 9:31am

Photos: Byron-Bergen hosts annual DWI for seniors

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, bergen, Bergen Fire, news.

byronbergendwidrill2017.jpg
Byron-Bergen High School hosted its annual DWI accident simulation for seniors in advance of their prom. The drill, staged with first responders  from the Bergen Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Mercy Flight, Sheriff's Office, the Coroner's Office, and H.E. Turner Funeral Home.  The simulation comes with a strong message about the dangers of drinking and driving, including serious injuries, a fatality, and a DWI arrest.

byronbergendwidrill2017-2.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-3.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-4.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-5.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-6.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-7.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-8.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-9.jpg

byronbergendwidrill2017-10.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button