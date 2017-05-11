May 11, 2017 - 9:31am
Photos: Byron-Bergen hosts annual DWI for seniors
posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, bergen, Bergen Fire, news.
Byron-Bergen High School hosted its annual DWI accident simulation for seniors in advance of their prom. The drill, staged with first responders from the Bergen Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Mercy Flight, Sheriff's Office, the Coroner's Office, and H.E. Turner Funeral Home. The simulation comes with a strong message about the dangers of drinking and driving, including serious injuries, a fatality, and a DWI arrest.
