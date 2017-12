Tonight I took a quick trip around the City of Batavia and took a few pictures of Christmas light displays.

Merry Christmas.

Above, 209 Bank St.

261 State St.

108 Ellsworth​ Ave.

105 Ellsworth Ave.

27 Manhatten Ave.

12 Washington Ave.

211 Richmond Ave.

17 Redfield Parkway

15 Redfield Parkway

30 Roosevelt Ave.

29 Roosevelt Ave.

South Pearl Street

16 Kibbe Ave.

201 Liberty St.