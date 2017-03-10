March 10, 2017 - 12:18pm
Photos: City crews cleaning up tree debris
City crews were on Morton Avenue this morning as part of their rounds through the city to clean up downed trees and tree limbs.
City crews were on Morton Avenue this morning as part of their rounds through the city to clean up downed trees and tree limbs.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments