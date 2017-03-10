Online News. Community Views.

March 10, 2017 - 12:18pm

Photos: City crews cleaning up tree debris

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, weather.

treecleanupmarch102017.jpg

City crews were on Morton Avenue this morning as part of their rounds through the city to clean up downed trees and tree limbs.

treecleanupmarch102017-2.jpg

treecleanupmarch102017-3.jpg

