April 27, 2017 - 4:39pm

Photos: City firefighters practice swift water rescue on Tonawanda Creek

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Fire, batavia, news.

bfdwaterrescueapril2017.jpg

With creek water running high, Capt. Bob Fix wanted to use the opportunity this week for swift water training for City of Batavia firefighters.

This morning, a crew assembled on the banks of the Tonawanda just off South Lyon to first practice keeping themselves safe in the water and then work in gabbing a floating person and hauling him to shore.

The safety training involved floating down the stream feet first and then trying to climb over a boom (simulating a log in the water).  Fix wanted firefighters to see that if they encountered such an obstacle in a real-life situation, they could never pull themselves over it.  On the next evolution, the firefighters swam hard right at the "log" and then propelled themselves over it.

