April 26, 2017 - 4:05pm

Photos: City school district board hands out awards for April

City Schools, awards, schools, education, news.

img_0709bcsawards.jpg

Sofia Branche and Sheldon Silverling were named outstanding students for the month at last night's City schools board meeting. They were honored for their leadership examples they set at John Kennedy School.

img_0718bcsawards.jpg

Teresa Morrill, named Outstanding Employee.

img_0720bcsawards.jpg

Jane Haggett and the students and staff involved with Winter Guard were honored for their efforts with a proclamation. Students pictured, Mina Sanchez and Mary Murphy.

img_0723bcsawards.jpg

Lisa Robinson, right, and the volunteers who helped organization Mr. Batavia, were recognized with a proclamation by the board. Students pictured, Lindsie Cook and Madison Moore.

img_0711bcsawards.jpg

Aimee Nelson, named Outstanding Employee.

img_0725bcsawards.jpg

Caryn Wood and Daniel Grillo along with the cast and crew of "Hairspray" were recognized with a proclamation recognizing their efforts to stage the musical. 

img_0713bcsawards.jpg

Eileen Ognibene, named Outstanding Employee.

img_0715bcsawards.jpg

Rob Vanderwerf, named Outstanding Employee.

