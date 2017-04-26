Photos: City school district board hands out awards for April

Sofia Branche and Sheldon Silverling were named outstanding students for the month at last night's City schools board meeting. They were honored for their leadership examples they set at John Kennedy School.

Teresa Morrill, named Outstanding Employee.

Jane Haggett and the students and staff involved with Winter Guard were honored for their efforts with a proclamation. Students pictured, Mina Sanchez and Mary Murphy.

Lisa Robinson, right, and the volunteers who helped organization Mr. Batavia, were recognized with a proclamation by the board. Students pictured, Lindsie Cook and Madison Moore.

Aimee Nelson, named Outstanding Employee.

Caryn Wood and Daniel Grillo along with the cast and crew of "Hairspray" were recognized with a proclamation recognizing their efforts to stage the musical.

Eileen Ognibene, named Outstanding Employee.

Rob Vanderwerf, named Outstanding Employee.