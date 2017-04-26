Photos: City Schools boards hands out awards for April

Sofia Branche and Sheldon Silverling were named outstanding students for the month at last night's City Schools board meeting. They were honored for their leadership examples they set at John Kennedy School.

Teresa Morrill, outstanding employee

Jane Haggett and the students and staff involved with Winter Guard were honored for their efforts with a proclamation. Students pictured, Mina Sanchez and Mary Murphy.

Lisa Robinson, right, and the volunteers who helped organization Mr. Batavia, were recognized with a proclamation by the board. Students pictured, Lindsie Cook and Madison Moore.

Aimee Nelson, outstanding employee

Caryn Wood and Daniel Grillo along with the cast and crew of Hairspray were recognized with a proclamation recognizing their efforts to stage the musical.

Eileen Ognibene, outstanding employee

Rob Vanderwerf, outstanding employee