April 18, 2017 - 1:21pm
Photos: Creativity conference at GCC
posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, creativity, schools, education, news.
Ladi Terry leads an exercise using photos to help foster creative engagement during one of the seminar classes at today's creative conference at Genesee Community College.
The half-day event included an opening speaker and several seminar sessions on a variety of topics.
Below, Shawn Adamson talks about storytelling frame and form using examples from Pulp Fiction. Bottom photo, a marketing session.
