June 9, 2017 - 8:25pm
Photos: Culvert replacement on Creek Road, Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, infrastructure.
Creek Road near Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, is closed for culvert replacement, and even though signs warn of the closure as far back and East Road, people are still driving all the way down to the barriers, even semi-trucks, a Creek Road resident, who thought it might be a good idea to remind residents of the closure.
The closure started Wednesday and is expected to last for seven to 10 days.
