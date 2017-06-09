Online News. Community Views.

June 9, 2017 - 8:25pm

Photos: Culvert replacement on Creek Road, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, infrastructure.

Creek  Road near Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, is closed for culvert replacement, and even though signs warn of the closure as far back and East Road, people are still driving all the way down to the barriers, even semi-trucks, a Creek Road resident, who thought it might be a good idea to remind residents of the closure.

The closure started Wednesday and is expected to last for seven to 10 days.

