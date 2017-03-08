Photos: Downed trees in Centennial Park

Late this afternoon, I swung by Centennial Park and found several downed trees or trees that had lost big branches. I also found one couple busy cutting a tree into logs.

I spoke with City Manager Jason Molino about it and he said the city generally prefers that people wait until the trees are hauled to the yard waste lot on Law Street, but on a day like today, the city wasn't going to do anything to stop people from cutting up the trees in the park. He said the priority for city crews today was keeping roads clear of trees and debris.