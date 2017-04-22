Online News. Community Views.

April 22, 2017 - 7:19pm

Photos: Earth Day at DeWitt Recreation Area

posted by Howard B. Owens in Earth Day, DeWitt Recreation Area, environment, news.

earthdaydewitt2017.jpg

Volunteers of all ages came out to DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia today to help clean the park and participate in various learning activities.

One of the activities was an "emerald ash borer game," where several children were emerald ash borers, two were volunteers and one was a park ranger. The emerald ash borers had 10 seconds to lay their eggs in as many ash trees in a wooded area (represented by small, green disks). Then volunteers would identify infected trees and the park ranger would come along and replace the ash trees with another kind of tree.  The game illustrated how much faster an infestation can spread than forest rangers can act to do anything about it.

earthdaydewitt2017-2.jpg

earthdaydewitt2017-3.jpg

earthdaydewitt2017-4.jpg

earthdaydewitt2017-5.jpg

earthdaydewitt2017-6.jpg

