April 21, 2018 - 6:15pm
Photos: Earth Day at DeWitt Recreation Area
posted by Howard B. Owens in DeWitt Recreation Area, batavia, news, Earth Day.
The County's Parks Department hosted an annual Earth Day event at DeWitt Recreation area, which included events for children, a nature walk, park cleanup, and over course, plenty of people showed up to fish.
The lake is at near record-high levels, which is quite a turn around from about a year ago when you could walk on dry land out to the island.
