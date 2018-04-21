Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 21, 2018 - 6:15pm

Photos: Earth Day at DeWitt Recreation Area

posted by Howard B. Owens in DeWitt Recreation Area, batavia, news, Earth Day.

earthday2018.jpg

The County's Parks Department hosted an annual Earth Day event at DeWitt Recreation area, which included events for children, a nature walk, park cleanup, and over course, plenty of people showed up to fish.

The lake is at near record-high levels, which is quite a turn around from about a year ago when you could walk on dry land out to the island.

earthday2018-2.jpg

earthday2018-3.jpg

earthday2018-4.jpg

earthday2018-5.jpg

earthday2018-6.jpg

earthday2018-7.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
21
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button