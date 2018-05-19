Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 19, 2018 - 10:34pm

Photos: Elba prom drill recreates fatal DWI accident

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, elba fire, news.

elbapromdrill2018.jpg

Cindy Morgan, as she's done in past years for the Elba Senior Prom Drill, played the distraught mother who arrives at an accident scene to find her daughter is dead.

The prom drill is organized by the Elba Volunteer Fire Department with an eye toward making the accident response appear as realistic as possible so students get a stronger impression of the dangers of distracted driving or drinking and driving.

Morgan plays her part well, screaming things like, "She's still breathing," "Nobody performed CPR. How come nobody is performing CPR?", "My daughter is going to college."

elbapromdrill2018-8.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-2.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-3.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-10.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-4.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-5.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-6.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-7.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-9.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-11.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-12.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-13.jpg

elbapromdrill2018-14.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button