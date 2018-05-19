Photos: Elba prom drill recreates fatal DWI accident

Cindy Morgan, as she's done in past years for the Elba Senior Prom Drill, played the distraught mother who arrives at an accident scene to find her daughter is dead.

The prom drill is organized by the Elba Volunteer Fire Department with an eye toward making the accident response appear as realistic as possible so students get a stronger impression of the dangers of distracted driving or drinking and driving.

Morgan plays her part well, screaming things like, "She's still breathing," "Nobody performed CPR. How come nobody is performing CPR?", "My daughter is going to college."