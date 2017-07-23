Online News. Community Views.

July 23, 2017 - 3:58pm

Photos: Father-Son baseball game at Williams Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, batavia.

fathersonbb2017_01.jpg

Fathers and sons met in a baseball game at Williams Park today.

The Dad's were down 7-5 going into their last at bat and they ended up winning 8-7.

The game was organized by Eddie Betances.

Participating were: Anthony Beckman, Dylan Beckman, Jason Harasimowicz, Michael Harismowicz, Mark Garasimowicz, Quinten Betances, Eddie Betances, Andy Laforce, Matt Beach, Bubba beach, Lazavier Beach, Cory and Zach McDonald, Dan and Peyton Armison, Ian and Landon Schultz, Joe Gufell Jr and Sr. Ryan Aimee.

Photos and info submitted by Daniel Armison

fathersonbb2017_03.jpg

fathersonbb2017_02.jpg

