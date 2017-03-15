Online News. Community Views.

March 15, 2017 - 7:56pm

Photos: Finally, sledding in Centennial Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Centennial Park, news, weather.

Lilah Guarino, 7, (top photo) and Quintin Hoca, 4, (below) couldn't wait to get to Centennial Park today to sled in the snow.  The sun came out late this afternoon and they were there.  It's the first time this winter there has really been enough snow for good sledding.  Lilah's father said she's been bugging him all winter about sledding so she was eager to hit the slopes today.

