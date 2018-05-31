Local Matters

May 31, 2018 - 10:53am

Photos: Fine Art Night at Le Roy HS

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, arts, education, news.

leroyfineartsnight2018.jpg

Among the young artists with featured displays last night at Le Roy High School's Fine Arts Night was Austin Hampton.

Austin is a senior and plans to pursue a career in art, with a focus on fine art and perhaps becoming an art teacher.

He said he always loved art but the teachers at Le Roy helped that love bloom into a passion.

"They're great teachers," Austin said. "They always help me with hands-on activities. Their techniques help me with mine, as well."

He said when he's not at school, at home, his focus is art. He spends at least five hours a day of his own time on art.

"I’m always making art, doing something," Austin said. "I always have to have a pen in my hand."

leroyfineartsnight2018-2.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-3.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-4.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-5.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-6.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-7.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-8.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-9.jpg

leroyfineartsnight2018-10.jpg

