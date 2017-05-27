Online News. Community Views.

May 27, 2017 - 2:15pm

Photos: Flags placed on graves of the local men and women who served

posted by Howard B. Owens

memorialflags2017-5.jpg

Veterans, other volunteers, and family members were in cemeteries throughout the area today to replace worn flags and place new flags on the graves of the men and women who served in the U.S. military.

It's an annual tradition locally to honor military personnel on Memorial Day Weekend.

memorialflags2017.jpg

Emilio Rosales, 8, places a flag at Elmwood Cemetary. Also placing flags was his sister, Valentina, 5.

memorialflags2017-2.jpg

Daniel Tomaszewski and his family, from Freedonia, made their annual trip to the St. Joe's Cemetery in Batavia to plant flowers on the grave site of his parents, who grew up and were married in Batavia before moving to Freedonia. With Daniel are wife Kristin, daughter Josephine and son Mason.

memorialflags2017-3.jpg

Tim Burch places a flag on at a marker in Elmwood Cemetery.

memorialflags2017-4.jpg

Don Morris at Elmwood.

