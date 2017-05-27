Photos: Flags placed on graves of the local men and women who served

Veterans, other volunteers, and family members were in cemeteries throughout the area today to replace worn flags and place new flags on the graves of the men and women who served in the U.S. military.

It's an annual tradition locally to honor military personnel on Memorial Day Weekend.

Emilio Rosales, 8, places a flag at Elmwood Cemetary. Also placing flags was his sister, Valentina, 5.

Daniel Tomaszewski and his family, from Freedonia, made their annual trip to the St. Joe's Cemetery in Batavia to plant flowers on the grave site of his parents, who grew up and were married in Batavia before moving to Freedonia. With Daniel are wife Kristin, daughter Josephine and son Mason.

Tim Burch places a flag on at a marker in Elmwood Cemetery.

Don Morris at Elmwood.