January 26, 2017 - 2:31pm

Photos: Garage fire on Pratt Road, Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, pembroke, news.

At about 11 a.m., Larry Abaire was working in his rented garage at 2369 Pratt Road, Pembroke, removing parts from a junked car when something sparked a fire in the detached gas tank.  He tried using three fire extinguishers to put out the fire, but it wasn't enough to stop the fire from spreading quickly.

He lost $200,000 in tools, which were uninsured.

The fire spread to another attached garage and neighbors who had their ATVs and snowmobiles stored there were able to get those vehicles out before the fire reached that structure. 

"Nobody got hurt, that's what matters," Abaire said.

East Pembroke Fire Chief Don Newton said the fire was "blowing out the front" of the building when crews arrived on scene and there wasn't much left to save.

Previously: Barn fire reported on Pratt Road

