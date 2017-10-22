Online News. Community Views.

October 22, 2017 - 3:34pm

Photos: Ghost Walk at the Historic Batavia Cemetery

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Cemetery, batavia, news.

ghostwalk2017.jpg

For the first time in its history, last night the Ghost Walk at the Historic Batavia Cemetery, a fundraiser for the cemetery, was sold out.

Top photo: Tim Buckman as Philemon Tracy, the only Confederate officer killed during the Civil War who was buried north of the Mason-Dixon Line.

ghostwalk2017-2.jpg

ghostwalk2017-3.jpg

Patrick Weissend as Joseph Ellicott.

ghostwalk2017-4.jpg

Tracy Ford as John H. Yates, poet, preacher, philanthropist, journalist.

ghostwalk2017-5.jpg

ghostwalk2017-6.jpg

Bonnie and Charley Boyd as Mary and Dean Richmond in the Richmond Mausoleum.

