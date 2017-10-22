Photos: Ghost Walk at the Historic Batavia Cemetery
For the first time in its history, last night the Ghost Walk at the Historic Batavia Cemetery, a fundraiser for the cemetery, was sold out.
Top photo: Tim Buckman as Philemon Tracy, the only Confederate officer killed during the Civil War who was buried north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Patrick Weissend as Joseph Ellicott.
Tracy Ford as John H. Yates, poet, preacher, philanthropist, journalist.
Bonnie and Charley Boyd as Mary and Dean Richmond in the Richmond Mausoleum.
