Photos: GLOW Corporate Cup 2018

More than 860 runners and walkers -- a new event best -- participated in the GLOW Corporate Cup 5K on Thursday.

Batavia Downs was the top corporate team led by race winner Collin Mulcahy with a time of 16:43.

Kimberly Vona, also representing Batavia Downs, was the top female with a time of 18:25.

Collin Mulchay

Kimberly Vona

Batavia Downs



Upstate Toyota

Tompkins Financial/Bank of Castile

UMMC

City of Batavia