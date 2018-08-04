August 4, 2018 - 11:50am
Photos: GLOW Corporate Cup 2018
posted by Howard B. Owens in GLOW Corporate Cup, 5K, news, batavia.
More than 860 runners and walkers -- a new event best -- participated in the GLOW Corporate Cup 5K on Thursday.
Batavia Downs was the top corporate team led by race winner Collin Mulcahy with a time of 16:43.
Kimberly Vona, also representing Batavia Downs, was the top female with a time of 18:25.
Collin Mulchay
Kimberly Vona
Batavia Downs
Upstate Toyota
Tompkins Financial/Bank of Castile
UMMC
City of Batavia
Recent comments