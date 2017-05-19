Photos: GO Art! opens 'Summer of Love' and photo exhibit on immigrants

GO Art! opened two shows at Seymore Place last night -- the member's show, with the theme, "Summer of Love," in honor of the 50th anniversary of the summer of 1967, and The Dream of America.

The Dream of America, "Separation & Sacrifice in the Lives of North Country Latino Immigrants," is a display of the photography and writing of Lisa Catalfamo Flores. It originally was on display at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls. GO Art is its first stop on a statewide tour. The show will be on display through July 7.