May 19, 2017 - 5:54pm

Photos: GO Art! opens 'Summer of Love' and photo exhibit on immigrants

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, arts, entertainment, batavia, news.

goartsummeroflove2017.jpg

GO Art! opened two shows at Seymore Place last night -- the member's show, with the theme, "Summer of Love," in honor of the 50th anniversary of the summer of 1967, and The Dream of America.

The Dream of America, "Separation & Sacrifice in the Lives of North Country Latino Immigrants," is a display of the photography and writing of Lisa Catalfamo Flores. It originally was on display at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls. GO Art is its first stop on a statewide tour. The show will be on display through July 7.

goartsummeroflove2017-2.jpg

goartsummeroflove2017-3.jpg

goartsummeroflove2017-4.jpg

goartsummeroflove2017-5.jpg

goartsummeroflove2017-6.jpg

