August 5, 2017 - 1:54pm

Photos: Golf ball drop at Ricky Palermo Spinal Injury Golf Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ricky Palermo Spinal Injury Golf Tournament, Ricky Palermo, golf, sports, batavia.

image3golfballdrp.jpg

The Ricky Palermo Spinal Injury Golf Tournament is today at Terry Hills.

As part of today's event, there was a golf ball drop in honor of Joe Fragnito, who passed away this past year.

Tonight, there's a dinner, a silent auction, and regular auction.

Info and photos submitted by Darcy Catino.

image1golfballdrp.jpg

image4golfballdrp.jpg

Joe's daughter Jamie Peskor and Ricky's sister Patty.

image5golfballdrp.jpg

image6.golfballdrpjpg.jpg

