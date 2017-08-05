August 5, 2017 - 1:54pm
Photos: Golf ball drop at Ricky Palermo Spinal Injury Golf Tournament
posted by Howard B. Owens in Ricky Palermo Spinal Injury Golf Tournament, Ricky Palermo, golf, sports, batavia.
The Ricky Palermo Spinal Injury Golf Tournament is today at Terry Hills.
As part of today's event, there was a golf ball drop in honor of Joe Fragnito, who passed away this past year.
Tonight, there's a dinner, a silent auction, and regular auction.
Info and photos submitted by Darcy Catino.
Joe's daughter Jamie Peskor and Ricky's sister Patty.
Recent comments