March 31, 2018 - 10:24am

Photos: Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia kiwanis, batavia, news.

March 31, 2018 - 10:57am
Rich Richmond
Joined: Mar 29 2011 - 4:50pm

I took my grandson.Kiwanis Members did a great job with their Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park. All those children and plenty of eggs, 4000 eggs plus, made for smiles and full buckets.

March 31, 2018 - 11:14am
Linda LaPorte
Joined: Jul 11 2011 - 1:57pm

Great photos Howard, I look forward to this annual event as I can watch from my front porch…the siren start off is so much fun with all the kids running. Happy Easter and Passover all.

March 31, 2018 - 11:46am
tom hunt
Joined: Jan 31 2009 - 9:08am

Making fond memories for the kids and the parents. I am glad the weather held out this year.

March 31, 2018 - 1:10pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Weather: First time I had to bundle up and wear gloves to cover this ... glad it warmed up by the next event to cover today.

Thanks, Linda.

