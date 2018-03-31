Photos: Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park
I took my grandson.Kiwanis Members did a great job with their Easter Egg Hunt in Centennial Park. All those children and plenty of eggs, 4000 eggs plus, made for smiles and full buckets.
Great photos Howard, I look forward to this annual event as I can watch from my front porch…the siren start off is so much fun with all the kids running. Happy Easter and Passover all.
Making fond memories for the kids and the parents. I am glad the weather held out this year.
Weather: First time I had to bundle up and wear gloves to cover this ... glad it warmed up by the next event to cover today.
Thanks, Linda.
