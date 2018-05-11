May 11, 2018 - 11:05pm
Photos: Literary reading at Moon Java
posted by Howard B. Owens in Literature, poetry, moon java, batavia, arts, entertainment, news.
Bryon Hoot, a poet from Pennsylvania who visits Batavia often for literary events, reads some of his poetry at Moon Java this evening for the debut event for The Visual Truth Theater Ensemble, a literary group organized by Eric Zwieg.
Zwieg, Julian Tuast, and Cole Rogers also read from their work. Richard Beatty was the emcee for the reading.
Richard Beatty
Cole Rogers
