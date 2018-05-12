Online News. Community Views.

May 12, 2018 - 3:13pm

Photos: Mad Hatter Tea Party for kids at GO Art!

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, batavia, news.

kidsmatthatterparty2018.jpg

There was a Mad Hatter Tea Party for kids today at GO Art! with sweat and savory snacks and, of course, tea. The children also got to play games, such as musical chairs.

kidsmatthatterparty2018-2.jpg

kidsmatthatterparty2018-3.jpg

kidsmatthatterparty2018-4.jpg

kidsmatthatterparty2018-5.jpg

kidsmatthatterparty2018-7.jpg

kidsmatthatterparty2018-8.jpg

kidsmatthatterparty2018-9.jpg

kidsmatthatterparty2018-10.jpg

