May 12, 2018 - 3:13pm
Photos: Mad Hatter Tea Party for kids at GO Art!
There was a Mad Hatter Tea Party for kids today at GO Art! with sweat and savory snacks and, of course, tea. The children also got to play games, such as musical chairs.
