Photos: Make a Difference Day for Batavia High School seniors

Seniors at Batavia High School participated in Make a Difference Day by volunteering at various agencies throughout the county this morning.

Among the 20 agencies where students volunteered were the Arc of Genesee Orleans, Batavia Business Improvement District, Batavia Housing Authority, Batavia Peace Garden, Crossroads House, Habitat for Humanity, the VA, YMCA and YWCA.

Rain changed the nature of many activities and cut short outdoor activities.

Above, students who volunteer at the VA, instead of doing grounds clean up, helped around the maintenance shop, including assisting in the repair of a snowplow blade. Pictured are Ray Mlodozeniec, John Lidiaga, Tapanga Wheaton, Madison Schady, and J.T. Turnbull.

Below, photos of students picking up liter on Liberty Street as part of their volunteer effort for the BID.