Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 11, 2017 - 4:56pm

Photos: Make a Difference Day for Batavia High School seniors

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, batavia, news.

makeadiffrenceday2017.jpg

Seniors at Batavia High School participated in Make a Difference Day by volunteering at various agencies throughout the county this morning.

Among the 20 agencies where students volunteered were the Arc of Genesee Orleans, Batavia Business Improvement District, Batavia Housing Authority, Batavia Peace Garden, Crossroads House, Habitat for Humanity, the VA, YMCA and YWCA.

Rain changed the nature of many activities and cut short outdoor activities.

Above, students who volunteer at the VA, instead of doing grounds clean up, helped around the maintenance shop, including assisting in the repair of a snowplow blade. Pictured are Ray Mlodozeniec, John Lidiaga, Tapanga Wheaton, Madison Schady, and J.T. Turnbull.

Below, photos of students picking up liter on Liberty Street as part of their volunteer effort for the BID.

makeadiffrenceday2017-2.jpg

makeadiffrenceday2017-3.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button