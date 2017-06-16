Photos: Momma duck won't cross the road, after all

This afternoon, County Manager Jay Gsell and two passersby along with the City's animal control officer, James Scheflin, tried to help a momma duck and her ducklings cross Ellicott Street by the Upton Monument so they could get to the Tonawanda Creek.

Momma would have none it, though, choosing to try and shelter in the plants at the time.

Scheflin decided to leave her be for the time being and monitor the situation.