Photos: New principal greets students on first day of school at Jackson

It's the first day of a new school year and the first day for Kia Evans as principal of Jackson School in Batavia.

Evans greeted students this morning with hugs and high fives.

"I'm excited," Evans said. "This is what we do so I'm excited and I'm excited for the kids."

Evans grew up in Buffalo and started her career teaching in Buffalo. She taught for 10 years in Buffalo and Amherst and then became an asstant principal, working the past five years as an assistant principal in Williamsville.